J&K Cong Chief Backtracks On Association With Gupkar Alliance, Hints At Seat Adjustments

Two days after he announced that Congress will contest the DDC polls as a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir made a U-turn on Tuesday. Mentioning that no state-level Congress leader had participated in the meetings of the PAGD until now, he stressed that his party would fight the election on its own symbol. The change in his stance comes amid the clarification of the Congress' central leadership that the party is not a part of the opposition alliance.

At the same time, Mir mentioned that there are other "like-minded and secular parties" who have decided to contest the DDC election. He categorically asserted that the party had no problem in making seat adjustments at the local level to ensure that BJP is defeated. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party and the Gupkar alliance of taking back J&K to the "era of terror and turmoil" and added that Indians shall no longer tolerate an "unholy" alliance against the "national interest". The DDC election will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir remarked, "Regarding the questions raised by Amit Shah, the Congress party has already clarified that no state-level leader has participated in the meetings of the Gupkar alliance. The reason is that Congress is a national party and until all the sensitive issues are deliberated in the meeting of the party's Kashmir Policy Planning group, we cannot express our position. It is true that Congress decided to contest the DDC election on its own symbol because the Panchayati Raj system is the Congress party's baby."

Hinting at the possibility of seat adjustments at the local level, he said, "There are other like-minded, secular parties who have decided to contest this election. There are many parties who participate in the democratic process within the ambits of the Indian Constitution such as Jammu-based parties, Kashmir-based parties, smaller parties and district-level parties. We have authorized district-level party leaders who have received offers already to make adjustments at the local level if necessary. We have no issues with that. It is a reality that the common person in Jammu and Kashmir is angry because BJP's government at the Centre has imposed laws in J&K in the last 15 months such as amendment in the land laws. It had assured that no one will be able to snatch away land and jobs."

The Gupkar alliance

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. On October 15, 2020, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been declared as the president and vice president of this coalition respectively.

