J&K Cong Crisis: Ashwani Claims 'more Resignations Likely' After Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit

In Jammu and Kashmir, more trouble is mounting for Congress as three more leaders quit after senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as the chairman of the newly constituted campaign committee.

Reacting to the minister's exit, Congress leader Ashwani Handa stated that the right message is not reaching the party high command and claimed that more resignations likely to follow if they don't take stock of the situation. He stated Ghulam Nabi Azad's consent was not taken and he was unsatisfied with the committee.

"Right message not reaching High-Command. If they don't pay attention to this committee, more resignations are likely. Everyone in the party is feeling neglected and feels their contributions to the party are dismissed and those who oblige and are closer to High Command are being promoted maintaining the top position". "Ghulam Nabi Azad's consent was not taken. The newly constituted campaign committee has ignored the aspirations of the party's grassroots workers in J&K. Injustice has been meted out to them. That's why Ghulam Nabi has resigned as he was unsatisfied with the committee," said Ashwani Handa

Handa further said, "Our displeasure is regarding the fact that indiscipline is being created within the party, due to which every day someone is leaving the party. The high command should take cognisance of the matter and should give preference to the experienced leaders, otherwise in no time more big leaders will resign from the party".

Ghulam Nabi Azad Resigns From J&K Campaign Committee

On Tuesday, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as the chairman of the newly constituted campaign committee because he was not taken into confidence by the Congress' high command in the constitution of the committee. Former MLA Mohd Amin Bhat also resigned from Coordination Committee. According to sources, the promises made to Azad camp were not delivered.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Haji Rashid Dar, miffed with Congress top brass for ignoring him, tendered his resignation from the party's basic membership, sources informed.

Earlier in the day, the high command approved the Consitution of Campaign Committee, Political Affairs Committee, Co-ordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Publicity, Publication Committee, Disciplinary Committee, and Pradesh Election Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Besides, the party replaced Ghulam Mir Azad with Vikar Rasool Wani, a loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad as the party's president for the region. The former had tendered his resignation last month and the All India Congress Committee appointed Vikar Rasool Wani, a Ghulam Nabi Azad loyalist, as the party's President.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)