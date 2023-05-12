J&K: Cong To Hold Convection On Panchayati Raj On Rajiv Gandhi's Death Anniversary

The Congress will mark former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary on May 21 by organising a convention in Jammu to sound the bugle for the forthcoming panchayat and urban body polls.

This was announced here by J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani after a meeting of the senior leaders, district presidents and the representatives of the Panchayat Raj Institutions.

AICC Incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil, MP and Co-incharge Manoj Yadav shall attend the convention to pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi and to recall his contributions in various spheres especially in transforming and de-centralising democracy through the 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution, Wani said.

Wani said the congress party shall contest all the forthcoming elections to the panchayats and urban local bodies with full force and defeat the BJP in Jammu region.

"The BJP has utterly failed to meet the expectations of people of different sections and gave a lot of miseries to each and every section of society," he said.

The JKPCC chief said the BJP is running away from assembly elections in UT fearing a backlash and defeat. "The people will teach the BJP a lesson in all the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir." He asked the incharges of different districts of the party to hold regular meetings with the representatives of the PRIs including those who contested the last Panchayts and municipal body polls.

He said this year's martyrdom day of Rajiv Gandhi, the architect of the Panchayat Raj system in the country, has been dedicated to strengthen the grassroots democracy in the UT which has been "deprived of the democratic right" to elect its government.