J&K Cong Urges Ministers To Take Part In Delimitation Panel Meet Scheduled From 6-9 July

The political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have swung into action ahead of the Delimitation Commission's visit to the valley. As per the on-ground details accessed by Republic Media Network, Jammu and Kashmir Congress has directed all its senior leaders in the district unit to take part in the delimitation commission primitive meeting scheduled from 6- 9 July. Meanwhile, Peoples' Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone is also holding a meeting today (July 4) at 3 pm to decide on the team that will meet the delimitation primitive headed by former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Desai.

This development comes after PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting on June 24. The National Conference leader has directed party workers to submit their requests to the district election officer so that they can take part in the meeting. The delimitation commission are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for 4 days and prepare a report that will play a key role in finalizing decisions for elections in the valley. Apart from political leaders, Desai will also meet the social leaders who represent Kashmir. Delimitation Commission will submit a report to the union government after which only the decision to conduct elections will be taken.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra to participate in July 1 meeting

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will also be present in the meeting where he will interact with the political leaders of the state, representatives of various stakeholders including Deputy Commissioners of almost 20 districts. The three-member delimitation commission was appointed in February 2020 and is tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi has stressed the need to complete the delimitation exercise in order to ensure that polls can be held in the union territory.

Demand from J&K political parties

The political parties of Kashmir have demanded the restoration of statehood for J&K and the same was put forward to the PM in the all-party meeting. The final decision regarding elections and the future of Kashmir will be taken after the Delimitation Commission submits the report to the Union Government. The Prime Minister had also taken the suggestions and listened to all stakeholders seriously while pushing for democracy in the grassroots of J&K.