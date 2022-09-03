J&K Congress' Ashok Sharma Quits In Support Of Azad, Sends Resignation To Sonia Gandhi

In another setback to Congress, AICC National Coordinator of Vichar Vibhag Ashok Sharma on Saturday resigned from his position, including the primary membership of the party. His resignation came in support of ex-party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who quit the party on August 26. Submitting his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sharma also cited the reason behind him quitting the party.

"The decision has been taken in due to the prevailing situation and unavoidable circumstances which occurred during past years and recent years and recent past as well despite all efforts." Sharma wrote in his resignation letter.

"I love my party from the core of my heart and fought for building it at the grassroots level and also among the intellectuals for decades together from smaller territorial units to many states of the country as Chairman, Pradesh Election Authority Haryana, Observer, Campaigner, trainer, contributed in raising its strength in J&K Assembly from 5 to 21 seats that too in heavy insurgency," he added in the letter.

AICC National Coordinator, Vichar Vibhag, Ashok Sharma resigns from the party's primary membership; states the reason for his decision to be "due to prevailing situation & unavoidable circumstances..." pic.twitter.com/qBcvdAA5bG — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

As many as 20 leaders of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday tendered their resignations in support of former party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The 20 leaders who put their resignation were members of the District Congress Committee, Jammu North region.

While on Thursday, 36 Congress leaders, including leaders of the National Students' Union of India, resigned in solidarity with Azad. Before that, another 64 senior Congress leaders resigned from the party following Azad's exit. Notably, soon after his resignation, five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit Congress in his support.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to form his own party

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress in August will launch his own party in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad, who will soon launch his own political party, has planned a campaign tour of all 20 districts over the next six months.

The veteran leader resigned from the party and blamed Rahul Gandhi in a five-page resignation letter for the party's downfall. He accused Rahul Gandhi of "childish behaviour" and "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.