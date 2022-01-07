In a big move, the Centre on Friday withdrew the Special Security Group (SSG) protection for four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. These include Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Reacting to the decision, Congress has cried foul and claimed that the move is "politically motivated". Congress leader Ashwani Handa has asserted that the move is wrong.

Ashwani Handa expressed his concern on the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and remarked that terrorists have been targeting politicians in the Union Territory. Moreover, he also referred to the recent terrorist attacks in the erstwhile state wherein Panchs and Sarpanches were also targeted.

"The Centre has revoked the SSG cover of former Chief Ministers and former LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad. This is a politically motivated move and wrong. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is serious and politicians are being targeted by terrorists. In the last few days, Panchs and Sarpanches are also being targeted and killed by terrorists. Therefore, the Centre's decision to remove the SSG security cover is wrong," said Ashwani Handa

Srinagar mayor slams former CMs

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has attacked the former Chief Ministers for speaking out against the Centre's move. Taking to Twitter, Mattu stated that the former CMs will now be protected by the Security Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police instead of the SSG. He further added that the SSG cover has been withdrawn based on the security categorization and threat assessment like other politicians and officials in the Union Territory. The Srinagar Mayor further avered that the former CMs still continue to be "Z+ protectees". Slamming them, Junaid Azim Mattu has questioned if the former CMs do not trust the Security Wing when it comes to their protection.

All former J&K CMs will now be protected by Security Wing of @JmuKmrPolice instead of the SSG - based purely on their security categorization and threat assessment - like the rest of so many of us!



They continue to be Z+ protectees!



Don’t the former CMs trust the Security Wing? — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) January 6, 2022

