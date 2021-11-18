J&K: Congress High Command Sidelines Pro-Azad Leaders After Mass Resignation

The Congress Party has sidelined the party leaders who resigned on Wednesday and stated that they were inactive in the party programmes. The party has asserted that the leaders who were from senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's camp resigned by their own will. The party has further hit out at those who left and said that they have done so due to their personal interests.

In addition, the grand old party has also remarked that the leaders who resigned paint a weak picture of the Congress party. Moreover, it has been alleged that they also undermined the top leadership of the Congress party while not being in touch with the ground reality. Here's the complete statement of the Congress party leader Yogesh Sawhney.

"Those who have resigned have done so because of their personal and selfish interests. They (who resigned) have been completely inactive in party programs. Sawhney also openly challenged these members to show any work that they have done for or with the party in the last few years. If some leaders choose to stay out, it is their prerogative and they should bear its consequences," it said. "Those who themselves have not been in touch with the ground reality, how can they claim to 'apprise top leadership' about its issues? The issues they're talking about are hollow and made-up. The situation they are presenting is to paint a weak picture of the Congress party and in doing so, they are undermining AICC leadership as well by showing the party in a bad light in front of the public. It is only some people who want to divide the Congress party to promote their political goals and objectives and use such tactics for this purpose They are sole to be blamed for their lack of involvement in party work and their attempt to gain the limelight by attacking the PCC President should be seen for what it is," the statement added.

Congress defends Ghulam Ahmad Mir

The grand old party has also defended its Jammu and Kashmir unit President Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Senior party leader and former minister Yogesh Sawhney has said that after the party's loss in the 2014 elections, GA Mir as PCC President played a major role in reviving the Congress party.

"Ater the loss suffered by the party in 2014 elections, GA Mir as PCC President has played a major role in reviving the Congress party in J&K through his relentless efforts to implement AICC programs and reach out to the people in every nook and corner," said Yogesh Sawhney. "Congress party has been very active in Jammu and Kashmir and does not shy away from raising any important issues, be it farmers' rights, excessive price rise of petrol, diesel, essential commodities or others," he added.

In addition, he also hit out at the ones who left and said that their grievances and arguments 'carry no weight'. Sawhney has also maintained that the Congress party has also vigorously conducted successful programs and garnered people's support day in and day out while highlighting the failures of the BJP government.

'Congress is a sinking ship': BJP

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina took a dig at the Congress party and stated that it is a sinking ship. He remarked that Congress has always supported anti-national and foreign forces while backstabbing people.

"Congress party is a sinking ship and no one wants to go there. Even the ones who were there are leaving. Many leaders have tendered their resignations," said Ravinder Raina.

Image: PTI