J&K Congress Issues Show Cause Notice To Azad Loyalists For Boycotting 'Sankalp Shivir'

Jammu & Kashmir Congress has issued a showcause notice to Ghulam Nabi Azad's loyalists and former legislators G N Monga and Vikar Rasool Wani for boycotting Sankalp Shivir and holding a private program at a Srinagar hotel. Further, Congress has asked for an explanation within two weeks for this 'indiscipline act'.

In a statement, the Congress Committee said, "GN Monga and Rassol Wani have indulged in gross indiscipline under the grab of private lunch Party in some hotel in Srinagar which you have named as Sankalp Shivir amounting to gross indiscipline on your part".

It is to be noted that Nav Sankalp Shivir was held from May 31 to June 2 which was supervised by AICC Incharge J&K Affairs Rajani Patil.

Stating that the duo was invited to the programme, the party mentioned that Azad loyalists had a private lunch despite knowing the significance of Sankalp Shivir.

"You are hereby asked to explain your position within two weeks from the issuance of this notice as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you", the notice read.

Congress to hold state-level 'Shivirs' in June

Meanwhile, after three days of intense brainstorming during the “Chintan Shivir” session in Rajasthan, Congress has now decided to hold two-day state-level 'Shivirs' to discuss the future roadmap and decisions undertaken during the "Udaipur Declaration". The grand old party's MPs, MLAs, prospective candidates, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office-bearers, and prominent leaders of the party were directed to attend a two-day workshop held by General Secretaries and Incharges on June 1 and 2.

AICC general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had stated, "On June 1 and 2, General Secretaries and Incharges will hold a two-day workshop which will be attended by our MPs, MLAs, MP and MLA candidates, District Congress Committee presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers, and prominent leaders of the party. In two-day 'shivirs', points and the way ahead is taken from the Udaipur Declaration will be discussed".

In another update, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to embark on a nationwide campaign called "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kashmir to Kanyakumari beginning October 2. The announcement of this mass campaign was made by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to counter polarisation politics with the slogan "Bharat Jodo" on the last day of the recently concluded Chintan Shivir held in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

