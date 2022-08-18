In another setback for Congress, former Minister GM Saroori refused to assume the post of Convenor of the Campaign Committee of the party's J&K unit. A senior Congress leader who is considered a loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Saroori served as an MLA for the Inderwal seat from 2002 to 2018.

Even though he was also appointed as a member of the Pradesh Election Committee, he will not take up that assignment either. Sources told Republic TV, "When seniors are ignored and juniors are given responsibility, such things are bound to happen".

The rift in the party came to the fore after Azad did not agree to take charge as the Campaign Committee chairman. Moreover, three other loyalists of the former J&K CM also resigned from the committees to which they were appointed. While former MLAs Gulzar Ahmed Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram resigned from the Pradesh Election Committee, another ex-legislator Haji Abdul Rashid Dar quit as the primary member of the party. Sources indicated that there is resentment in the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp over the elevation of Tariq Hameed Karra.

Ghulam Nabi Azad- Congress ties sour

Ghulam Nabi Azad was one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 regarding the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. In February 2021, the ex-J&K CM also faced protests for praising PM Modi.

Heaping praises on PM Modi in his address on February 28, 2021, Azad said, "I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, but he doesn't hide his reality, his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world."

The infighting in Congress spilt over to J&K as the leaders close to the ex-CM quit their party positions in November 2021. Speculation about his closeness to the ruling dispensation also gained traction after he was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's 3rd highest civilian award. While Azad was nominated to the Rajya Sabha again, he has denied the possibility of quitting the party and continues to be a member of the CWC.