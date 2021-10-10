J&K Cong Leader Mocks Targeted Killings In Kashmir; Says 'Kids With Guns Should Be Heard'

In connection with the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, former Congress chief of J&K Saifuddin Soz said on Sunday that the Centre should talk to terrorists who 'want to be heard'. He said this after meeting the family of school principal Supinder Kour in the Alochi Bagh area, who was killed last week.

While speaking to the press, Soz said, "Let me tell you that the majority community here, which is Islam, are shaken and upset. People here are disappointed with the fact that it is assumed that the attackers are Muslims. The truth is that those kids also have to say a lot of things. We should create a space wherein the voice of those kids holding the gun in their hands should also be heard."

He added, "There is a solution for everything. We have an army, para forces but nothing will change because of them. The change will only come when Modi ji and fellow party members understand the situation when they speak to the people of Kashmir. PM Modi should speak to all the political parties here, and the locals too. The entire Muslim community stands with the family in these tough times. All the religious groups should stand together."

Targeted killings in Kashmir valley raise security concerns

Since October 2, at least seven people have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir, including four minorities. A female principal and a teacher were shot dead at point-blank range inside a government school in Srinagar.

Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Deepak Chand (a teacher) were gunned down in the school premises. Meanwhile, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead in his shop on Tuesday.

A street vendor named Virendra Paswan from Bihar, and another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, were also killed in Srinagar and Bandipora respectively.

Last Saturday, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri in Srinagar and Mohammad Shafi Dar at Batmaloo. According to official data, a total of 28 civilians were killed by terrorists so far in 2021. The central government has dispatched a top official of the Intelligence Bureau to Srinagar to coordinate operations against terrorists.