J&K: Congress Leaders Hold Meeting To Strategize For Assembly Polls After Delimitation

On early Saturday, June 26, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress J&K Chief, called Congress leaders of the UT for a meeting to discuss the strategies for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections. Congress has called for the meeting after participating in PM Modi's all-party meeting on June 24.

Congress meet on J&K polls?

The agenda of the Congress meeting is to appraise leadership of the politics in the coming days and to reach out to people, keeping in view upcoming elections after delimitation.

The pressure on the party to do well in the J&K polls is high as it had not performed well in the Lok Sabha and District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Earlier, many Congress members had bailed the party after the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. And so, this time the party is focusing on gaining the confidence of its party member so they don't shift their support.

Meeting Updates

While speaking to reporters prior to J&K Congress meet, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, J&K Congress Unit Chief, said "The meeting is to address the fellow party members about the all-party meeting".

He stated that PM Modi's all-party meeting was a big event as it was the first interaction with all the J&K party leaders after the revocation of Article 370. He emphasised that "it is important to keep the party members updated with the current happenings".

Speaking about delimitation, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "Election after delimitation is a question as demand for restoration of statehood is still on the table. But, it will have good participation". He further said that as a political party, Congress is prepared for all the challenges.

Congress party's demands in the all-party meeting

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Tara Chand, represented the Congress in the all-party meeting and put forth five demands including restoration of statehood and conduct Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad had said, “In today’s (June 24, 2021) meeting, from Congress’s side, we informed the Prime Minister why the State should have not been dissolved. The move was done without consulting elected representatives. But in the end, after saying all this, we have put up five big demands in front of the government. Statehood should be restored at the earliest was our first demand”.

