J&K: Congress Tells Centre To ‘move Forward’, Stresses On Restoration Of Statehood

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the all-party meeting of Jammu & Kashmir leaders, the J&K Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday held a meeting of senior party leaders and former legislators in Srinagar to debate and discuss the current situation. During the meeting the leaders also discussed the recently held all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi in Delhi.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir who chaired the meeting stated that Congress Party in the ‘All Party Meeting’ in which Former Chief Minister/LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad, JKPCC President (G.A. Mir) and Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand participated, stressed on the restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantees, besides the delimitation and political process and urged the Government of India (GOI) to move forward in that direction to fulfill its commitment.

Prime Minister Modi chairs all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a crucial all-party meeting. The meeting came as a first interaction between the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. The meeting was attended by leaders of NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party and CPM. The all-party meeting was called by the Prime Minister to discuss the political activities in the Union Territory. However, the BJP has affirmed that the abrogation of Article 370 will not be rolled back. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also remarked that the meeting was held in a cordial environment and that all leaders expressed allegiance to the Constitution of India.

The MoS also revealed that PM Modi took suggestions and listened to all stakeholders seriously. Moreover, the Prime Minister also pushed for ensuring that democracy reaches the grassroots in J&K. Apart from this, PM Modi urged all leaders to come together to ensure that development is carried out in the Union Territory and that progress reaches every community and district of Jammu and Kashmir.

