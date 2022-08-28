J&K Congress To Crumble After Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit? Mass Resignations Expected Today

Following the exit of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and 7 others from Congress, the resignation trend is likely to continue in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. As the veteran politician, Ghulam Nabi Azad plans to float his own party to contest the forthcoming elections in the union territory, mass resignations are expected by Congress workers today, August 28.

Sources have said that several senior members, former ministers, legislators, and key leaders will quit the grand old party in support of Azad. Notably, Azad had met multiple J&K leaders, including some former MLAs, at his residence on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a mega strategy meeting has also been called by the Azad camp in Jammu today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 AM and will be headed by GM Saroori and Choudhary Mohd Akram, both of who followed Azad's suit and quit Congress. During the meeting, the strategy for Azad's September 4 Shakti Pradarshan (show of strength) in Jammu will also be discussed.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to float own party in J&K

Sources had earlier informed that the former J&K Chief Minister will launch his party in September this year and will visit Jammu to meet his well-wishers before making an official announcement. Former Union Minister GM Saroori is also likely to hold a press conference in Jammu in this regard.

Saroori and former MLAs Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad" on Friday. Shortly after, former MLC Naresh Gupta also quit the party.

Azad, who had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers, and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, resigned from Congress after over a year of severed relationship with the party.

Speaking on his future course of action, Azad told reporters, "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon."