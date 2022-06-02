J&K Congress To Pass Resolution Urging Rahul Gandhi To Take Charge As AICC President

As requests to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to make a return as the party president have become a common demand by party leaders and workers at its meetings since he resigned from the post in 2019 in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, now, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders have decided to pass a resolution placing the same request before Rahul Gandhi.

According to latest reports, the resolution by the J&K Congress leaders will urge Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as the next AICC president to fight against the BJP as the leaders want Rahul Gandhi to fight the "politics of vendetta and anti-people policies" of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is not the first time that party leaders have made such a request. Earlier, during Congress's 'Chintan Shivir' last month in Udaipur, a similar request was raised by the leaders asking Rahul Gandhi to return as the AICC president.

Similarly, the Telangana Congress Legislative Party (TCLP) had also urged the Gandhi scion to become the party president and further lead the party into the future. This happened in March this year when an anonymous resolution was also passed by the Congress leaders at the TCLP meeting.

Congress irked over ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the decision to pass the aforementioned resolution by the J&K Congress unit came in the wake of the recent summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi in connection to a money laundering case.

Congress who has been always raising questions about the BJP-led Centre for controlling the Central probe agencies for harassing and targetting opposition leaders, this time as well, the grand old party has alleged that the summons came as a part of BJP's "political vendetta".

While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 8, the dates can now change as the Congress chief has tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in isolation. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi was asked to appear on Thursday. However, he sought a postponement of the date as he would be abroad till June 5.