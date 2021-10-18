Reacting to the targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) senior leader and former MLA of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday urged civil society and politicians to unitedly raise their voice against terrorists. The CPI(M) leader said that condemnation is not enough and people should come forward and raise their voices. In yet another tragedy, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday.

Yousuf Tariugami said targetted killing being carried at a specific time:

"This is aimed at targeting the interest of the people of Kashmir and this is happening at a time when the harvesting season is at its peak. The killing of innocent labourers who have come here to earn a livelihood is a heinous crime. We appeal to civil society and political parties irrespective of their political agenda to come forward and raise voice against such barbaric acts," added Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

J&K leaders condemn targeted killing

JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted saying, 'another day, another dose of bad news from the valley,' and prayed for the innocents- Raja & Jogindar Reshi Dev.

Another day, another dose of bad news from the valley. Two civilians, both non-local, shot and killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I reservedly condemn this attack & pray for the souls of the Raja & Jogindar Reshi Dev. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 17, 2021

J&K LG Manoj Sinha 'strongly condemned the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam'.

I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured.Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 17, 2021

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu described the killing as 'Madness! Senseless and barbaric!'

In the strongest of terms condemn yet another barbaric terror attack in Kulgam resulting in the death of two non-local workers.



Madness! Senseless and barbaric!



My heart goes out to the families of the two deceased and I pray for the recovery of the third injured victim. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) October 17, 2021

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid warned that this will 'affect the Kashmir society as a whole'.

Senseless killings of labourers of Bihar today in Kulgam will eventually affect the Kashmir society as a whole. Kashmiris need to rise against such acts of violence as the women did in Afghanistan. Exodus of non-local laborers would bring economic activity to a complete halt. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) October 17, 2021

Several other J&K leaders including Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti described the killing as 'barbaric attacks on innocent civilians'.

What happened in Kulgam?

Two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. In the incident, one labourer suffered injuries. Following this, he was shifted to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, both residents of Bihar.

Expressing grief and concern over the brutal killing of migrant workers from Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs. 2 lakh ex gratia for the kin of both the deceased. The Bihar CM also expressed his concern over the health of the third victim Chun Chun Rishi Dev who was injured in the accident and is currently hospitalised. Moreover, CM Nitish dialled the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation, demanding the safety of migrant workers.

(Inputs and image from ANI)