'Heinous crime..' J&K: CPIM Leader Says 'condemnation Not Enough, Time To Raise Voice Against Terrorists'

Two non-Kashmiri labourers from Bihar identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev were shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district on Sunday.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami

Reacting to the targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) senior leader and former MLA of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday urged civil society and politicians to unitedly raise their voice against terrorists. The CPI(M) leader said that condemnation is not enough and people should come forward and raise their voices. In yet another tragedy, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. 

Yousuf Tariugami said targetted killing being carried at a specific time:

"This is aimed at targeting the interest of the people of Kashmir and this is happening at a time when the harvesting season is at its peak. The killing of innocent labourers who have come here to earn a livelihood is a heinous crime. We appeal to civil society and political parties irrespective of their political agenda to come forward and raise voice against such barbaric acts," added Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

J&K leaders condemn targeted killing

JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted saying, 'another day, another dose of bad news from the valley,' and prayed for the innocents- Raja & Jogindar Reshi Dev.

 

J&K LG Manoj Sinha 'strongly condemned the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam'. 

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu described the killing as 'Madness! Senseless and barbaric!'

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid warned that this will 'affect the Kashmir society as a whole'. 

Several other J&K leaders including Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti described the killing as 'barbaric attacks on innocent civilians'. 

What happened in Kulgam?

Two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. In the incident, one labourer suffered injuries. Following this, he was shifted to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, both residents of Bihar. 

Expressing grief and concern over the brutal killing of migrant workers from Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs. 2 lakh ex gratia for the kin of both the deceased. The Bihar CM also expressed his concern over the health of the third victim Chun Chun Rishi Dev who was injured in the accident and is currently hospitalised. Moreover, CM Nitish dialled the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation, demanding the safety of migrant workers. 

(Inputs and image from ANI)

