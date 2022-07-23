J&K Cricket Scam Case: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Summoned By Srinagar Court For August 27

A Srinagar court on Saturday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah in connection with the cricket scam complaint filed by Enforcement Directorate.

Taking cognisance of the ED's complaint against Abdullah and others in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, issued the summons for August 27.

On May 31, the federal agency grilled the NC chief for over three hours in the JKCA case. The former Chief Minister linked his questioning by ED with the forthcoming assembly polls in the union territory. The 84-year-old had previously recorded his statement in the case in 2019.

Farooq Abdullah was the president of JKCA from 2001 to 2012 and the scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is related to alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009. ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 21 crore, including Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Abdullah.

According to the ED, its investigation has so far shown that former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza misappropriated JKCA funds of Rs 51.90 crore with the help of other JKCA office holders and used the proceeds of crime to pay off his personal and business debts.

The money laundering probe was initiated on basis of a case registered at the Rammunshi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar. On High Court's directions, the case was later transferred to CBI. The central agency filed a charge sheet against the former JKCA office-bearers for misappropriations of funds to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

Abdullah's complicity is alleged in granting go-ahead to two contradictory resolutions pertaining to the operation of bogus accounts of the JKCA to keep accused Mirza in control of financial matters despite him ceasing to be the treasurer after the 2011 elections.