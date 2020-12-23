J&K DDC Polls A Huge Win & Slap In Separatists' Faces: BJP Touts 'more Votes Than Gupkar'

After BJP emerged as the single largest party in DDC polls but lost overall to the Gupkar alliance, Union Minister and BJP in-charge for DDC elections Anurag Thakur on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the successful completion of elections. Thakur highlighted that people participated in the DDC polls despite fear tactics being used and this is a victory of democracy. He said, "lot of propaganda was used, even anti-Modi alliance was formed by the name of Gupkar Gang, BJP scored 75 seats, and 38.74 per cent vote-share. Whereas, Gupkar Gang enjoyed only 32 per cent vote-share."

Anurag Thakur: 'DDC Polls are a huge victory for BJP'

Expressing confidence over the party's performance, Anurag Thakur said that citizens of J&K have shown confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have rejected anti-national ideology. Pointing towards the DDC polls results and seat share, the Minister said that BJP-backed independent candidates scored 47 seats, which is greater than even PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) and Congress.

Hitting out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Thakur said that after she refused to hoist the National Flag, J&K people have only given her 4 per cent of the total votes. He said, "J&K people have now chosen tourism over terrorism and ballots over the bullet."

"BJP has scored more seats than the cumulative seats of Gupkar Gang parties. People are satisfied with the abrogation of Article 370. This is a big victory for BJP in the history of 70 years," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on DDC Polls

Calling BJP's performance in 2020 DDC Polls a 'victory of hope', Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "BJP's performance is a victory of democracy and make clear that the people of J&K support PM Modi and his policies." Stating that BJP has emerged as a single-largest party in the elections, the Union Law Minister said, "Gupkar alliance was formed because the components of that alliance knew they cannot fight BJP individually."

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Lotus has blossomed in the valley. I thank PM Modi and the citizens who put faith in BJP. Several independent candidates have defeated Gupkar candidates in their won strong-hold regions"

Calling BJP's performance 'tight slap' on the separatists and their backers, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that people of Jammu & Kashmir have recognised the difference between those who chase power and those who seek to work for the people. He said that the independents have shown great courage in the face of the terror threat. "The defeat of Gupkar from Burhan Wani's native place is a telling event. If Gupkar lost there, one can sense that the wind in Kashmir is blowing in which direction," he added.

