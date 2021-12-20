J&K Delimitation Commission Proposes Additional 6 Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir

The Delimitation Commission chaired a crucial meeting with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone. After the meeting concluded, Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefed the media and informed that leaders were satisfied with the delimitation parameters followed by the commission. He further revealed that no work is being done under any "political pressure". He also informed that the Election Commission (EC) will take a call on the elections in the Union Territory.

"The National Conference leaders were present in the meeting and they are satisfied with the parameters that the Commission is following. The Election Commission will decide as to when the polls will take place. The ECI is an independent body and the government does not interfere with independent constitutional bodies, including the ECI," said Jitendra Singh. "The delimitation commission is following a timeline depending upon the parameters that are laid down. They're following an objective criteria which has been appreciated by all associate members including the National Conference members," Singh added.

Delimitation draft given to MPs; Assembly seat break up details revealed

Meanwhile, in a massive development, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the draft of Delimitation has been given to the National Conference MPs during the meeting. The MPs are the associate members of the Delimitation Commission and they have been asked to submit any objections pertaining to the delimitation by December 31, 2021. Sources have also informed that 43 seats will be provided for Jammu while 47 seats will be given to Kashmir. Among these, six have been added to Jammu while one has been added to Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre had informed that the seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be increased to 114 from 107. The earlier strength of the Assembly was 87. However, Ladakh is a seperate Union Territory now. In addition, prior to delimitation, the Jammu region had 37 seats. However, following the delimitation process, six seats have been increased which now brings the total number of Assembly seats to 43. On the other hand, one more seat has been added in the Kashmir region, thereby bringing the number to 47. The Delimitation Process has proposed this change in order to maintain a balance between both regions.

Delimitation in Jammu & Kashmir

The delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. The process is usually carried out when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114. According to the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission. OCentren May 26, 2020, three JKNC Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and two BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore were nominated by the MHA as associate members of the panel.

Image: ANI