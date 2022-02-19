J&K Delimitation Commission's Draft Report Scripted At 'BJP's Office' Alleges Opposition

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation panel draft report has been prepared at the 'J&K BJP office', accused the Opposition after stating that audio of a purported conversation between BJP's UT Chief Ravinder Raina and former MoS J&K government Shakti Parihar surfaced on social media. With the allegation by rival parties on the independent working of the Commission, Raina has termed the aspersion a 'conspiracy' against BJP and deemed the audio as 'fabricated and concocted'.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress said the administration "scripted the delimitation report in their (BJP party) office" while questioning the panel's autonomous stature. Further, it demanded a probe into the leaked audio and demanded the delimitation commission should review and redraw its report.

'J&K Delimitation Commission's draft report scripted in BJP's office by BJP leaders'

"It is against the autonomy of the Constitutional and autonomous independent institutions of the country and cast aspersions on its independent working," J&K Congress President Gulam Ahmed Mir told PTI.

In addition, Congress has demanded that the said report should be made available in the public domain while taking into consideration various parameters, physical features and public convenience as well as the means of communication. Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the audio is clear proof and validates the allegations that the report was scripted on the directions of BJP leaders and members.

'Report prepared only to pursue BJP's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir'

In the audio that erupted on social media, Raina is purportedly heard pointing towards the inclusion of certain areas under his Doda constituency. In view of the alleged violation of norms, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura rejected the draft report of the Delimitation Commission and said the panel has 'brazenly followed BJP's divisive agenda'.

"It appears the report of the Delimitation Commission was drafted at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhawan in Trikuta Nagar and was only signed by the members of the panel," Lone said during a press conference.

"Every section of the society has opposed the draft report which is a clear indication that it was prepared only to pursue the BJP's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir," he further said.

Allegations on J&K BJP

Lone has stated that by erasing the Habbakadal constituency from the political map of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP's "nefarious designs to deprive Kashmiri Pandits of their representation in the Assembly" is clearly indicated. The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit head has further claimed that the audio clip has been edited and is part of the larger 'conspiracy against the BJP'.

"It is fabricated and concocted. The audio clip has been edited and three versions joined together," he told PTI.

Also, Raina has claimed that he has talked to Parihar about the allegations when the issue erupted eight months ago and the Commission issued a notification that no areas of districts should overlap.

"I was referring to Assar area, which is part of Doda district but is part of Ramban assembly constituency", he clarified. PTI

(WITH PTI INPUTS)