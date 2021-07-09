J&K Delimitation Final Report To Be Based On 2011 Census: Delimitation Commission

The Delimitation Commission that had arrived in Jammu briefed the media on Friday. The delimitation panel briefing was conducted by Justice Ranjhana Prakash Desai, Chairperson of the Delimitation Commission along with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. The panel briefed the media after its four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Delimitation Commission briefing

Addressing the media, Justice Ranjhana Prakash Desai informed that the panel had the privilege of being a part of the 'historic' exercise in J&K as it took into consideration all suggestions by stakeholders. Justice Desai assured that the panel was hopeful of completing the process soon. In addition, she stated that they will be visiting the Union Territory again to interact with many other people.

"This is our first but not the last visit and we will come again," said Justice Chandra

The panel Chairperson has also acknowledged the support and assistance provided by the administration of the Union Territory along with the active participation of all political parties in the fray. "We acknowledge the active participation of all parties in Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag and Kishtwar and all other places where we went. Let me also thank the Chief Electoral Officer of the UT for putting everything in place for this visit," said Justice Desai.

Further Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra briefed on the delimitation process and said that the complex exercise needs to be performed. He added that Jammu and Kashmir has a long history of delimitation. Chandra added that in 1951, the erstwhile state had 100 seats among which 25 seats were reserved for POJK. However, he mentioned that the first full-fledged delimitation commission was formed in 1981 which submitted its report in 1995 based on the 1981 census.

"After that, no delimitation had taken place. In 2020, this panel was formed to carry out the exercise on the basis of Census 2011 as per section 62 of the Jammu and Kashmir Act, 2019," said Sushil Chandra

Chandra has said that Delimitation Act 2002 provides the mandate to add 7 seats and also ST seats that should be provided. Chandra added that the SC judgment mentioned that the delimitation process must reflect the political aspiration of the society bound by geography and different topography.

"This is the first time that seats will also have to be provided to ST as well. All constituencies shall be single-member constituencies and will be geographically compact areas and in delimiting them, regard shall have to be made to physical features, the boundaries of administrative unit and facilities of communication and convenience to the public," he added

The CEC informed that the delimitation will have to be done on the census of 2011 and informed that the COVID-19 situation delayed the work of the Delimitation Commission. However, he has also revealed that the Commission started data collection and map collection related to the districts and tehsils. In addition, all details of the census 2011 were provided to the panel by Chief Electoral Officer. The details were also collected by the Registrar General of India, he added. The commission had also invited associate members.

"Series of interactions happened with the deputy commissioners, DOs for collection of inputs concerning the data,map and concerns regarding the delimitation," he added

Chandra informed that the number of districts has gone up to 20 while the number of tehsils has gone up to 270. He further added that in 12 districts, the constituency boundaries have been extended beyond the district's limit. "In 1995, it was 12 districts now it is 20 while the number of tehsil went upto to 270. In 88 tehsils in more than 1 Assembly Constituencies are there," said Chandra. The CEC added that all such factors indicate that the public faces inconvenience on the ground. The commission held meetings in Srinagar and Jammu.

"The Commission met more than 290 groups including recognised political parties, registered parties, local bodies and civil societies. The group consisted of more than 800 people. This shows the overall response of the stakeholders," said Chandra

Key points raised by stakeholders

According to Chandra, the stakeholders are happy to participate in the delimitation process as for the first time people have been allowed to put forward their views in the delimitation process. He added that there is large number of administrative overlapping in districts.

"Tribals have been given reservation for the first time and they gave their views," Chandra added

The CEC added that the issue of difficult terrain had not been raised and acknowledged in earlier delimitation processes. Chandra has urged that attention should be given to geographical terrain and topography along with communication challenges. According to Chandra, the visit of the commission happened in order to ascertain the ground realities in the Union Territory. "This is not a tabletop exercise or a mathematical exercise. It was to know the genuine concerns and difficulties of the public," he said.

Delimitation Commission to prepare draft

After hearing all concerns, the Commission will prepare a draft of the delimitation process and inputs of associate members will also be taken before the draft is made public.

"Thereafter, the draft will be put in the public domain for their views and objections. The final draft will be made only after all this," Chandra informed.