J&K Delimitation: JKNC Rejects Draft Proposal; MoS PMO Says 'can't Be Any Deviation'

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has rejected the draft working paper of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission made available to the Associate Members on Friday evening.“The National Conference summarily rejects the draft working paper”, the Farooq Abdullah-led party tweeted from its official handle.

The Delimitation Commission submitted its second report to its associate members - the five Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP’s) from the Union Territory. In its report, the Commission is learned to have set aside the objections filed by Farooq Abdullah-led J&K National Conference, opposing the move to give six new Assembly seats to Jammu. The Commission has decided to redraw existing Lok Sabha seats so that both Jammu and Kashmir can have equal seats.

The report defining boundaries of 90 Assembly segments of Jammu & Kashmir, was shared with MPs at 7:00 pm Friday and the entire process of delimitation is likely to be completed in the next month.

Reacting to JKNC's rejection of the draft paper, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said the BJP trusts the legitimacy of the Delimitation Commission constituted by the Election Commission. "There can’t be any deviation. Those opposing haven’t studied parameters or have some other motives."

As per reports, the commission has also asked MPs to submit their objections, if any, over the report by February 14. “After the objections are filed, the commission will seek suggestions from the general public and hold sittings at different places to consider these suggestions."

Delimitation panel suggests 6 new seats for Jammu, 1 for Kashmir division

Earlier on December 20, the delimitation panel shared district-wise seat allocation with the MPs and proposed six new seats for the Jammu division and one in the Kashmir division.

The Delimitation Commission was set up on 6 March 2020, and was expected to submit the report within a year but was granted an extension of a year on 6 March 2021. Sources say that Commission is likely to get an extension of another 2-3 months if the process is not completed before 6 March 2022.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir increased by seven taking total seats to 114, election will be held for 90 seats; 24 are reserved for PoJK.