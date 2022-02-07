J&K Delimitation: National Conference Says Commission Ignored Parameters, 'unacceptable'

Rejecting proposals of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar on Monday said the panel has not followed the parameters while proposing the electoral map.

"Every party said it is controversial and unacceptable. The parameters of Delimitation weren’t followed, they were ignored. This process was to happen in 2026 as passed by Parliament. It (delimitation) wasn’t according to the 2011 census. PAGD meeting has been called by Dr Farooq Abdullah on February 13," Ali Mohammad said.

Most of the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have rejected it outrightly. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Delimitation process amid the apex court hearing on challenging the constitutional validity of the revocation of Article 370.

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has slammed the draft report of the Delimitation panel, saying that it "defies any and all logic". Srinagar mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Mattu said, "Draft by the Delimitation Commission is summarily rejected. It is an exercise without any basis in logic and rationality."

The Sajad Lone-led J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) rejected the proposals of the Delimitation Commission for the Union territory, saying that the delimitation was an attempt to disempower and disenfranchise the people of Kashmir.

Delimitation panel gives 43 & 47 seats for J&K

The Delimitation Commission has assigned 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring 24 seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the state of the UT's Assembly will increase to 90 from 83. Jammu region will get six new seats, while the Kashmir region will add only one extra seat. Similarly, nine and seven seats are likely to be reserved for people from the ST and SC communities.

Delimitation panel proposes 10 Assembly seats with lesser population

Based on the 2011 census, the delimitation panel has proposed 10 Assembly seats with less than one lakh population. This was reportedly done to develop far-off areas.