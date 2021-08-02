J&K: Dogri Front Celebrates Crackdown On Stone Pelters, Protests Against Omar Abdullah

Massive protests erupted against former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday over his comments against the J&K administration's decision of denying security clearances for stone pelters and anti-nationals in the UT. Members of the Dogra Front protested against the NC chief holding tricolors and posters of PM Modi, and Union HM Amit Shah, thanking them for the crackdown against anti-nationals.

Omar Abdullah objects to the decision

Omar Abdullah had expressed his objection over the move on Sunday and had said that an adverse police report should not be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law. He had also raised his detention post the abrogation of Article 370, saying that the J&K Police's adverse police report would have never stood ground in the courts of law.

An “adverse police report” can not be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law. A year and a half ago J&K police were able to create an ‘adverse police report’ to justify my detention under the Public Safety Act that would never have stood up to legal challenge. https://t.co/d9SIxoJe14 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 1, 2021

The did the same with scores of others, many of whom had these police reports tossed out by the courts. An executive order cannot replace a court of law. Guilt or innocence must be proven in court & not based of vague unproven police reports. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 1, 2021

However, the citizens of J&K extended support to the decision of the administration, backing the strong crackdown against stone pelters. They also questioned Abdullah for giving a clean chit to such people during his tenure as the CM.

Speaking to Republic TV, a protestor said, "How many stone-pelters had Omar Abdullah released? How many stone pelters had Mehbooba Mufti left out? He needs to look inside and see what he has done. The decision taken by the Centre on stone-pelters is a right decision. Whatever things Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti say, all of it is fraud. All these things will be remembered for the future."

No security clearance for stone pelters in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stepped up measures to counter individuals engaged in activities that violate the law and order in the Union Territory. According to reports, the CID Special Branch has directed all units to deny security clearance for engaging in stone-pelting and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the state. In addition, the authorities will be taking all digital evidence and police records into consideration.

In a circular accessed by Republic TV, the CID has instructed its Special Branch to specifically look into the history of the individuals during verification related to passport services or any government schemes. In addition, they have also stated that the same must be corroborated from local police station records.