J&K EC Calls For All-party Meeting On Sept 5 To Address Misinformation Over Voters List

Amid the misrepresentation of facts over the 25 lakh additional voters in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Election Commission has called for an all-party meeting which is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 5 at around 04:00 PM.

All major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are invited to take part in the meeting tomorrow evening. Notably, the meeting has been called to clear the apprehensions of parties over the addition of new 25 lakh voters in the Union Territory of J&K.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the J&K administration said that the reports of Union Territory likely to get over 25 lakh additional voters, after the summary revision of electoral rolls is a "misrepresentation of facts by vested interests". Notably, the controversy arose after Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar stated that J&K is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

Uproar over giving voting rights to non-locals

After the statement from CEO Hirdesh Kumar over the additional voter, political parties in the Union Territory slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the saffron party of influencing the result of the elections. Reacting to this report, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had alleged, "Government of India's decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour and now allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals".

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also tweeted and said, "Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise."

However, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta had said that there was an attempt to mislead people by twisting what was said by the EC. "Some things were said in the press conference called by the Election Commission. But there is an attempt to mislead people by twisting it. When the opposition made a hue and cry over this issue, the Election Commission gave clarity by issuing a notification," he said.

Adding further he said, "Even after this, there is an attempt to propagate that people from outside will come. This is a right given to the people by the Constitution. As far as domicile is concerned, it is a different issue. BJP is meeting today to discuss all these issues."

Earlier in August, the J&K administration clarified that the revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1 or earlier.