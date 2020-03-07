J&K: Education Department To Add “abrogation Of Article 370” In School Syllabus

In a major decision, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided to include the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in class 10 syllabus of State Board, which will be part of the curriculum from the next academic session 2020-21.

The new syllabus will be implemented across both the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the copy of the revised Political Science textbook of Class 10 of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education accessed by Republic Media Network, the topic has been included in the chapter titled ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019’. It reads:

“On the basis of a resolution passed in both the houses of the Parliament, the President issued an order on 6th of August declaring that all the clauses of Article 370 except clause (1) to be inoperative thus effectively ending special rights and privileges upon the J&K permanent residents, to the exclusion of other citizens of India, more specifically with regard to the acquisition of immovable property and appointments to services. On the same day, the Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019. President of India assented it for implementation on 9th August 2019. It contains the provisions for the reconstitution of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, one to be designated as Jammu and Kashmir and the other as Ladakh”.

Birfucations of Chapters

In the second page titled “Background History”, it reads, "The J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, which came into effect on October 31, 2019, thereupon superseded the constitution (applicable to J&K) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.”

While on the third page title “Provisions of the Act”, the information has been classified into six sections including Formation of Union Territory of Ladakh, Formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Reservation, Application of Central Laws, Common High Court for both Union Territories and Representation of Parliament.

