J&K Ex-Dy CM Lashes Out At Mufti Over Targeted Killings; 'doing Politics On Dead Bodies'

In the wake of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, former J&K Dy CM Nirmal Singh hit out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over the latter's suggestions to open dialogue, saying that she was 'doing politics over dead bodies'. The BJP leader condemned the civilian killings in the UT and remarked that Pakistan terrorists were being given a befitting reply by J&K security forces.

Nirmal Singh said, "Mehbooba does politics on dead bodies. Who do we talk to? Those who are killing you? Killing our street vendors? Killing teachers? They don't have the guts to face our army, so they are adopting this kind of tactic." He added, "Pakistan terrorists are resorting to firing, killing locals and non-locals, Hindus or Muslims alike. In this proxy war, terrorists are being eliminated and killed by our forces and Pakistani elements are being taught a lesson."

Condemning the killings, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday questioned the Central government over its 'failed policies' in J&K urging the Centre to initiate a 'constructive dialogue'. A similar demand was echoed by National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah after he advocated that India should hold talks with Pakistan. "The incident (of civilian killings) is condemnable. Conspiracy is being hatched. Kashmiris are not part of these killings," the NC chief said.

Meanwhile, amid the death of 2 more non-local labourers, the BJP on Sunday vowed to avenge all targeted killings in the UT. BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina said, "Once again these coward Pakistan terrorists have killed labourers who were earning their living through hard work. They are constantly unleashing targetted killing to spark fear. We will counter this strongly and hunt down each terrorist."

More tragetted killings in J&K

For the past few weeks, Kashmiri Pandits, non-locals and civilians are being attacked by terrorists in J&K. It all started after a prominent Kashmir Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo was murdered outside his pharmacy in Srinagar on October 5. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor in Srinagar and a civilian in Bandipora district were shot dead. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were shot dead in Idgah Sangam Danimar, Srinagar. On Sunday, two more non-local labourers- Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev- were gunned down by terrorists at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district, taking the total number of recent targetted killings to 11.