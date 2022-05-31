J&K: Farooq Abdulla Hits Out At Centre Over Rajni Bala's Killing, Quips 'Where Is Peace?'

As targetted killings continue to jolt Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, the National Conference supremo asked where exactly was the normalcy and peace which is claimed to be prevalent in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 & 25A in August 2019.

"So many policemen have been killed, Pandits & Muslims have been killed, and still, they keep saying there is normalcy, there is peace here. Tomorrow, if politicians are started to be killed, what then? What will we tell them? Nothing gets proved by mere words, they will have to find out a way by which they can win the hearts of the people of the valley, and get everyone out of this series of bloodshed," said the former Union Minister.

School teacher shot dead by terrorists in Gopalpora

Terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

'They think they're just killing one person, they're killing the entire family,' Rajni Bala's bereaved husband said, speaking to reporters. Rajkumar Bala broke down and revealed that the family had been requesting the administration for a transfer amid the increasing targeted killings in J&K. "My daughter has a bus which drops her to school. I drop my wife, after which I also have to go to school. After dropping her off, I received this information," said Rajkumar Bala.

Neighbours of the family expressed their distress over increasing civilian killings and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”. One of her students also condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”.