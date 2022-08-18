J&K: Farooq Abdullah Calls All-party Meet Over Decision To Give Non-locals Voting Rights

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and J&K National Congress (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah National on Thursday invited leaders from all parties to a meeting, scheduled to take place on Monday, August 22 at his residence to discuss the issue of the inclusion of non-locals in the voter's list for J&K.

According to the JKNC's official Twitter handle, senior J&K politician Farooq Abdullah personally spoke to the leaders of the other parties and requested them to attend the meeting scheduled on August 22 at 11 AM. "Dr Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by the J&K govt regarding the inclusion of non-locals in the voter lists (sic)," JKNC tweeted.

Dr Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by the J&K govt regarding inclusion of non-locals in the voter lists. He personally spoke to the leaders & requested them to attend the meet at 11 AM on Mon, 22nd Aug. — JKNC (@JKNC_) August 18, 2022

Notably, this comes following after Mehbooba Mufti urged Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting on the Election Commission's announcement that non-local residents would be allowed to cast votes in the upcoming elections in the union territory.

Mehboob Mufti miffed over voting rights for non-locals in J&K

Addressing a press conference on August 18 over the issue of voting rights to non-local residents of J&K, former CM ad PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that J&K had become a laboratory of an experiment for the BJP-led Central government. She criticised the move of the election authorities to allow outsiders to cast votes as the "last nail in the coffin of democracy".

"Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for the Bharatiya Janata Party. They conduct experiments here and then implement them in other places. All this is being done in the garb of the so-called integration of J&K with India," Mufti said.

She claimed that under BJP rule, democracy was in danger not just in J&K but the entire nation. "Rigging is done sometimes during elections and sometimes after polls as we have witnessed in several states including Maharashtra. Agencies like ED are being used to do such rigging. ED is now BJP's alliance partner," Mufti alleged. She further said she has asked NC leader Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir to decide the future course of action with regard to the election commission.

Notably, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Hirdesh Kumar, informed that security forces and civilians from any part of the country residing in the Union Territory can now cast vote in the Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir. Hirdesh Kumar informed that with the abrogation of Article 370, the "Representation of People Act" has been fully implemented in J&K.