Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah, on May 7, reiterated the party's stand on the delimitation report. He said that no amount of gerrymandering can change the ground situation in J&K, Ladakh. The statement comes two days after the release of J&K's delimitation commission report on May 5.

The commission was formed after the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government to decide on the number of constituencies for the Assembly, and Parliamentary elections and renewed boundaries of the constituencies to conduct fresh elections.

Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah said that his party's stand on the entire process of delimitation was crystal clear and that the entire process was a smokescreen to draw a veil over the obscure agenda at work. He said, "NO amount of gerrymandering can change ground situation in J&K, Ladakh, people won't forgive those who’ve robbed the region of its unique status, prized historical individuality & dignity."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) took a veiled dig at its former ally NC. Lashing out indirectly against the Farooq Abdullah-led party, JKPC observed, "Wish Kashmiri parties had stayed away and not diluted the stigma associated with a people-less process. Hope Kashmiris will remember the parties who associated themselves with delimitation process which was in essential a tool for disempowerment...will always be in wonderment. How could a party which associated itself with the delimitation process be so audacious? They actually had the nerve of submitting one memorandum in Kashmir and a separate memorandum in Jammu. Ironically, the memorandums were contradictory."

Republic TV accesses the Delimitation Commission report

The report with the proposals to restructure the constituencies in J&K was accessed by Republic Media Network hours after the signatures of the panel members were inscribed on the report. The report stated that as J&K has been treated as a single region for the purpose of delimitation, all the five parliamentary constituencies will have an equal number of assembly seats.

The report has proposed five Parliamentary seats, with Ladakh being excluded and J&K being considered as a single entity. The five constituencies include - Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu. None of these seats have been earmarked for the SC, ST. As far as the number of assembly seats is concerned, the report has suggested an increase in the total number of seats. The seat count in Jammu has been raised from 37 to 43, whereas in Kashmir one extra seat has been suggested, which takes the total number of seats in the region from 46 to 47. For the first time, seven seats have been proposed for Scheduled Castes (SC) and nine seats have been proposed for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

