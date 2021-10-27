J&K: Farooq Abdullah Says 'to Hell With Pakistan' On Being Confronted Over India-Pak Talks

On being confronted by Republic Media Network on his continuous advocacy for the India-Pakistan dialogue, Jammu & Kashmir's National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said 'To hell with Pakistan'. In the video, Farooq Abdullah was once again heard saying that dialogue between India and Pakistan is inevitable. 'There have to be talks,' the NC leader said. On Monday, Farooq Abdullah while addressing a public meeting said, "Unless talks are being held with Pakistan unless problems are not being resolved, we can never live in peace in J&K. I confidently say, even today, unless you (India) don't talk to Pakistan and shake hands of friendship with each other, we can never live in peace, never, take it from me in writing."

Amit Shah lashes out at Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with Pakistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, hit out at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with the Imran Khan administration, saying that the government would rather speak to the youth of J&K to make India a developed country.

"I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth," Shah said. The Home Minister said that Article 370 was repealed with the intention of putting Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on a path of development. "You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," he said. Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state Jammu & Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Amit Shah, slamming those who demanded talks with Pakistan, questioned them saying, "What has Islamabad done in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? Compare the development between this side and PoK. Do they have electricity, roads, healthcare and toilets? There is nothing (on the other side)."

The insistence of Farooq Abdullah for talks with Pakistan comes at a time when terrorists backed by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan have executed several targeted killings in the Valley. A total of 11 civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents.

