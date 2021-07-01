J&K Forced Conversion: 18-yr Old Sikh Woman Remarries Sikh Youth, Days After Handed To Kin

In a massive development, 18-year-old Manmeet Kaur who was allegedly 'forcefully' married to a Kashmiri Muslim, has remarried a Sikh youth on Tuesday. Manmeet Kaur was handed over to her parents on Saturday after she recorded a statement before a court in Srinagar. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa had claimed that Kaur was allegedly 'forcefully' married off to a 60-year-old Kashmiri Muslim who is now in police custody. J&K police have clarified that the accused Shahid Nazir Bhat is a 29-year-old Srinagar resident.

'Forceful conversion' case: Sikh girl remarries Sikh man

Tweeting photos of the couple, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa wrote, "Manmeet Kaur, the Sikh daughter from Kashmir who was forcibly converted. But her family fought for faith and got her back. Manmeet Kaur has come to Delhi to take Guru Sahib’s blessings and thank the Sangat for their support". Meanwhile, Akali Dal Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said refuted claims of coercion saying, "They knew each other and there was no coercion or force used. Though it has been claimed otherwise, there was no previous marriage and the girl was married only today."

Paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib with Manmeet Kaur, the Sikh daughter from Kashmir who was forcibly converted. But her family fought for faith and got her back. Manmeet Kaur has come to Delhi to take Guru Sahib’s blessings and thank the Sangat for their support. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7OjQRKp6dG — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 29, 2021

J&K alleged forced conversion

As per reports, 18-year-old Manmeet Kaur was allegedly forcibly converted and married off to Kashmiri Muslim Shahid Nazir Bhat. In protest, Kaur's family and the Sikh community led by Sirsa staged protests outside a Srinagar court alleging forceful conversion. As the court allowed the marriage, Sirsa said, "I am shocked to see how a sitting judge allowed an 18-year-old girl with a 60-year-old man who is already married and has children. How can the judiciary let this kind of forceful conversion take place, that too in the court itself ?".

Taking cognizance of the issue, J&K L-GManoj Sinh directed the police to return the girl to her parents. After Kaur had recorded her statement before a Srinagar court, J&K police had handed her over to her parents. Similarly, the community has also protested 'forcible conversion' of another Sikh woman Danmeet - who had converted to Islam in 2012 and married Muzaffar Ahmad (30) in 2014. In a viral video, Danmeet clarified that she had married of her own will after J&K police arrested her husband after her parents complained of her abduction.

Claiming that 4 Sikh women have been converted, Sirsa demanded, "There should be a law where this kind of forceful conversion should be handled very strictly. Secondly, minorities, especially the Sikhs, should get their rights. We request the Government of India as well to look into the matter and provide reservations to the Sikh community".