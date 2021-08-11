J&K: Forces Bust Terror Hideout; Recover AK-47, Pistols, Hand Grenades From Bandipora

In another major development, the security forces foiled a terror attack after busting a hideout from the forest area of Kashmir's Badnipora. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including AK-47 Rifles, pistols, hand grenades were recovered from the spot. It is pertinent to note that in recent oppressions the security forces have thwarted several terror activities with encounters and other missions, especially from the Bandipora district.

In fact, the security officials of Bandipora including Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had recently conducted a review meeting regarding alertness ahead of Independence Day.

Bandipora encounters

On Tuesday, August 3, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists eliminating one unidentified suspect, in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police and the Indian Army had jointly carried out the operation. A week prior to that, two unidentified terrorists were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in the same district. The terrorists were said to be Pakistani nationals and were traced by the police along with other security officials who were working on anti-terror operations and had received inputs on the presence of terrorists in the forest area. On July 15, Security forces had busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit by arresting three terrorist associates in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day

The security forces are on a constant vigil and have been cracking down on the terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, the J&K Police arrested two terrorists identified as Yasir Hussain & Usman Qadir from Kishtwar before carrying out a planned terror attack in the region. Terrorists across the border have planned multiple terror attacks to foil India's celebration of 75th Independence Day, as per the intelligence. The security forces have averted several major terror attacks in J&K and Punjab, which share a border with Pakistan. Also, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested several suspects on multiple occasions who were plotting major terror attacks ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, a grenade attack was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar where at least ten people got injured on Tuesday. Police officials say that the target of the terrorists was J&K Police and the CRPF; however, they missed the target, and the grenade exploded on the road injuring at least ten civilians, of which nine are local while one is from Kolkata. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their situation is said to be stable.