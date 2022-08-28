J&K: Former Min Mohiuddin Quits Congress & Joins Azad-led Front; 'will form Our Own Party'

Two days after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stepped down from the primary membership of the party, former minister Taj Mohiuddin on Sunday quit the grand old party and joined the ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-led front. After his exit, he asserted that the Azad-led grouping will form a separate political party, and an announcement would be made on it within 14 days. The leader added that they are approaching the Election Commission of India over the new party.

Mohiuddin specified that they will not merge with any political party, but can have a coalition government in the future with National Conference (NC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to ANI, Taj Mohiuddin said, "We will form our own party and will make an announcement within 14 days. We are approaching Election Commission. We'll not merge with any party, but we can have a coalition government if we need seats, only with NC or PDP."

Earlier in the day, Mohiuddin had mentioned that the Azad-led front will not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but with NC or PDP. While addressing the reporters, he said, “Today, I wrote to the Congress president and the general secretary and others that I am resigning from all the posts which I was holding, including the primary membership of Congress. If need be for an alliance, we will do it with the NC or the PDP, but never with the BJP. The day I come to know that it has anything to do with the BJP, I will leave the party.”

Following the exit of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others from Congress, the resignation trend is expected to continue in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. As per sources, Azad plans to float his own party to contest the forthcoming elections in the union territory, mass resignations are expected by Congress workers in the coming days.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

On Friday, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In his 5-page resignation letter, Azad exposed Congress, its ex-president Rahul Gandhi and cited several reasons behind the failure of the party.

In the letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the politician said that he does so with a "heavy heart", and further stated that the party has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the "coterie" that runs the Congress to fight for what is right for India.

In his resignation letter, he stated, "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."