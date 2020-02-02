J&K: Three NC Leaders Released After Over 5 Months Preventive Detention

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday released three National Conference (NC) leaders - Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohd Shafi, who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to J&K on August 5, 2019. They have been released from MLA Hostel in Srinagar. Another leader Mohd Yusuf Bhat has also been released.

17 leaders still under detention in the Valley

After the release of these four leaders, the number of leaders under detention in the Valley stands at 17. Last month, the administration had released five politicians including three former legislators after keeping them in preventive detention for more than five months. Of the five leaders, three were from the National Conference (NC), while the other two were from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The five leaders who were released from detention are Salman Sagar (NC), Nizamuddin Bhat (ex-MLC PDP), Showkat Ganai (ex-MLC National Conference), Altaf Kalloo (ex-MLA National Conference), and Muktiar Baba (PDP). These five detainees were also lodged at MLA Hostel.

Three former CMs under detention

Following the abrogation of Article 370, three former Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- and many others were detained. Farooq Abdullah was detained at his house at Gupkar Road. Omar Abdullah has been kept at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti is detained at a government house on MA Road in Srinagar.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said that a decision on the J&K leaders' release would be taken by the administration of the Union Territory. Amit Shah also said that Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be detained for "some time" after they made provocative statements.

"Please see the statements made by them, like the entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched...In the backdrop of these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under detention for some time," Amit Shah said while addressing a news summit. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana had ordered the Union Territory administration to review all curbs that have been in place since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)