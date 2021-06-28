J&K Grand Mufti Extends Help To Sikh Community; Offers To Resolve Forced Conversion Issue

Asserting that forced conversion is not accepted in Islam, the Grand Mufti of Jammu & Kashmir, Nasir Mufti on Monday called on the government to investigate thoroughly, the matter concerning the alleged forceful conversion of two Sikh girls in the Union territory. Mufti support members of the Sikh community who have been protesting over the matter and offered to invite both parties (families) to resolve the issue.

"Forced conversion is not accepted in Islam. Anyone found guilty of wrongdoing should be punished. I want the govt to investigate the matter and the grievance of the Sikh community needs to be addressed properly," the Grand Mufti told Republic TV. "We are with the community and will help them in every possible way. If they approach us, we will definitely resolve their issue. I will invite both the parties tomorrow to sort the matter," he added.

Nasir Mufti stressed that conversion has to be by choice and not by compulsion. "India is a democratic country and everyone has the right to see his future prospects. We cannot compel anyone to change or not change their religion," he said.

According to reports, two Sikh girls from Kashmir were allegedly kidnapped and converted into Islam in J&K. One girl who was married off to a Muslim boy is still missing. On June 26, a case of forced conversion of an 18-year-old Sikh girl was registered in Jammu & Kashmir. Another case is of a girl from Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar who attended a function of her Muslim friend and was married off to a boy who attended the function. The girl is reported missing since that day.

SAD demands anti-conversion law

The incident created an uproar in the UT, with the Sikh community taking to the streets in protest against the act. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has been spearheading the protest alleged that the abducted girl's family faced discrimination as they weren't allowed to enter the court to hear the matter. The party has demanded anti-conversion laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, took serious note of reports claiming that the girls falling victim to 'love jihad' and wrote Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversions on the pretext of marriages.