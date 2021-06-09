J&K: Gupkar Alliance To Hold Meeting Today Amid Speculation About NC's Delimitation Stance

In an important development, a meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will be held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence on Wednesday. This assumes significance amid speculation that the National Conference is likely to revisit its stance of not participating in the meetings of the Delimitation Commission. Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami stated, "PAGD meeting has been called today, all the alliance partners have been invited and I will also be joining today evening at the residence of Mehbooba Mufti. We will be discussing the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir". NC president Farooq Abdullah will also be present in the meeting which reportedly does not have any special agenda.

PAGD formation & DDC poll plunge

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Simultaneously, key leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were detained.

When the Gupkar signatories met on October 15, 2020, after the release of Mehbooba Mufti, they declared the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and State level differed over their political stance in J&K. Post a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders, the Congress party decided to contest the District Development Council polls separately.

The DDC polls - the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status was conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19 in 2020 with a voter turnout of 51.42 percent. While the PAGD emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. The PAGD's constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M), and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, the newly formed J&K Apni Party could bag only 12 seats. However, the opposition unity proved to be shortlived as the Sajad Lone-led party pulled out of the alliance on January 19. . In a letter addressed to NC president Farooq Abdullah, he claimed that the party fielding the candidate on behalf of the PAGD was left to fend for itself while other constituents compounded the problem by putting up proxy candidates. While acknowledging that every party had to cede space on the ground to fellow allies, he maintained that the breach of trust between parties is beyond redemption.