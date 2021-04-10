J&K High Court Disposes Mehbooba Mufti's Plea; Asks Her To Avail Remedy For Passport

In another setback to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court bench led by Justice Tashi Rabstanand Justice Javed Iqbal Wani disposed of the plea filed by her. Mehooba in her plea said that she can avail the remedy available to her under the Scheme, however because of the certain observations made by learned Single Judge in order/judgment dated 29th of March, 2021, the appellant left with no other option but to file the present appeal. The court in its order also said that it is needless to state that this court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

“In view of the stand taken by counsel for the parties and with their consensus, this appeal is, disposed of, by providing liberty to the appellant (Mehbooba) to approach the appropriate authority to avail the proper remedy available to her under the Scheme. On receipt of the appeal, the authority concerned shall consider and decide the same on its merits, strictly under rules, regulations and the provisions of the Act, that too un-influenced by the observations made in the judgment impugned dated 29th of March, 2021,” bench said in its order.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey in his 29th March 2021 order said, “I do not find any reason to interfere with the course of action adopted by the respondents in this case, as a sequel thereto, the petition of the petitioner is hereby dismissed, along with the connected CM(s). Interim directions(s), if any subsisting as on date, shall stand vacated. It is, however, made clear here that dismissal of the Writ petition shall not come in the way of the petitioner for availing the remedy as may be available to her in accordance with the law”. Court, then, also observed that the petitioner having no absolute right to demand a passport in her favour. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has option to approach Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Patiala House, New Delhi against the refusal order made by Passport Officer within (30) days.

Image Credits: PTI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.