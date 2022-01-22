J&K Is PM Modi's Priority, Several Initiatives Taken For Good Governance: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Saturday, January 22, said that several rules concerning the development of Jammu and Kashmir have been introduced after Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister in 2014. Singh informed that the Union Territory has been PM Modi's priority as he aims to simplify the life of the common man.

The Union Minister spoke to reporters after he participated in the launch of the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in J&K and said, "Ever since PM Modi took charge in 2014, till date several rules have been brought in, in accordance with principles of reform, perform and transform which would not only improve administration but also meet the end goal to simplify the life of common man."

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is PM Modi's priority, Singh said, "J&K is being given importance to also make up for the parameters of good governance that could not be implemented here earlier."

During the launch event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed development works done in the UT under PM Modi's rule and said, "Jammu and Kashmir ranked between 1 to 5 in all the schemes sponsored by the government. This is because the authorities concerned have ensured the right implementation of government schemes like electricity supply, toilet construction, the establishment of oxygen plants, etc."

Home Minister Amit Shah launches DGGI in 20 J&K districts

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha marked their presence in the virtual launch.

During the event, Amit Shah said, “Under the index, the policies, schemes and programmes of the Central as well as the state governments have been monitored at the district level."

While speaking to reporters after the launch, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, "I think a good initiative has been started and other districts will learn from the best practices in various districts so that good governance can be established across the entire J&K and the people can be given better facilities and services."

(Image: ANI)