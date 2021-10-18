J&K Killings: Nitish Kumar Opines 'migrants Deliberately Targeted'; Confident Of Action

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemned the targeted killings in J&K in which a number of people hailing from his state were killed. He revealed that he had spoken to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed concern over the terror attacks aimed at migrants. Maintaining that every citizen is free to migrate anywhere in India, he called upon the local authorities to take requisite steps such as ensuring adequate security for migrant workers.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "It is clear that some nuisance is happening there. Something is deliberately happening with people who have gone there for work. Yesterday's incident in which (the terrorists) barged into the home (shows this). We have been very proactive from the time we heard the news yesterday. We have alerted them to look into the matter. Every citizen is free to go to any corner of the country for work."

"We hope that they will be conscious from now on and make security arrangements to ensure that no one should attack the place where they stay. They should obtain information of where the migrants are staying and why are people troubling them compelling them to run away. I am confident that people will there will be alert about this and will take appropriate steps. But we are very sad," he added.

I have spoken to J&K LG & raised concern over recent killings. Clealy some people are targeting those who have gone to J&K to work. We're hopeful that measures will be taken for security of migrants in J&K: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on two labourers from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/rlHkTFcN6l — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Targeting killings rock J&K in October

Targeting killings have rocked J&K in the last few weeks after terrorists killed Makhan Lal Bindroo who owned a popular pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, on October 5. On the same day, Virender Paswan, a street food vendor hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Mohammad Shafi, a taxi driver were also shot dead by terrorists. This was followed by another gruesome incident on October 7 when Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar and teacher Deepak Chand were gunned down.

On October 16, street vendor Arbind Kumar Sah and carpenter Sagir Ahmad fell prey to separate attacks by terrorists. Meanwhile, terrorists barged into a house at rented accommodation of migrant workers at Laran Gangipora Wanpoh in Kulgam a day later, opened fire indiscriminately and killed migrant workers Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev. Overall, 11 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in J&K since the beginning of October. As per sources, 527 non-local labourers have been shifted to different security establishments in the Kupwara district alone.