J&K L-G And Other Leaders Condemn Terror Attack On Police Officer And His Daughter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties have strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a police officer and his daughter in the Soura area of Srinagar. In the attack, police constable Saifullah Qadri died.

Condemning the terror attack, L-G Sinha assured that the people bending the despicable attack will not go unpunished. He saluted martyr Saifullah Qadri and said that his service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of his daughter," the L-G added.

Congress J&K Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also condemned the attack and said that such targetted attacks are part of a nefarious design but the Forces behind such attacks shall never succeed. The party also expressed concern over the targeted attacks in Kashmir Valley in the recent past.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Quadri. "May Allah grant Const Qadri place in Jannat & may his family find strength to bear this great loss. A special prayer for the injured daughter for a quick & complete recovery," he said.

Peoples Democratic Party said that the unending cycle of violence continues and has consumed the life of police constable. "We unreservedly condemn the killing and express our sincere condolences with the family," the party said.

Apni Party leader Farooq Andrabi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the deceased cop. "Terrorism poses a dangerous threat to the peace & stability in J&K. Concrete steps need to be taken to eliminate this menace," he said.

Cop shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; 7-year-old daughter injured

Police Constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his seven-year-old daughter was wounded when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them outside their residence in Soura.

Qadri was leaving home to drop his daughter for tuition when the firing took place. "Terrorists fired at Constable Qadri outside his house at Ganaie Mohalla in Anchar area of Srinagar district," an official said.

"Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added. The minor, who suffered a bullet injury on her right hand, is out of danger.

This is the third attack on police officials this month. On May 7, terrorists shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, while another cop was martyred in Pulwama district on May 13.