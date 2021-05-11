J&K L-G Dials Farooq Abdullah, Azad & Other Top Politicians For Support To COVID Battle 

On Monday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached out to several senior political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to seek their suggestions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad were also included in the list. Public representatives and political leaders have an important role to play in these trying times, added Sinha.

'We are working round-the-clock and doing our best to ensure the availability of all necessary medicare facilities, besides taking comprehensive measures to strengthen the rapid response mechanism to deal with the emerging situation,' he said.

The Lieutenant Governor added that the administration is committed to the safety of the people and the present COVID-19 situation in the union territory is under control.

"With everyone's support and cooperation, we can successfully break the chain of the spread of COVID pandemic. Let us all come together to protect and save precious lives by discharging our duty towards society,” Sinha said

LG Sinha spoke over the phone with these political leaders:

Dr Farooq Abdullah, Member Parliament & National Conference President

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former MP Rajya Sabha

Dr Nirmal Singh & Sh. Muzaffar Baig- former Deputy Chief Ministers

GA Mir, President JKPCC

Altaf Bukhari, Founding President, J&K Apni Party

Saifudin Soz, Congress;

Bhim Singh, President, National Panthers Party

Sajad Lone, President, J&K Peoples' Conference

Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K President

Devender Singh Rana, National Conference Leader

Ravinder Sharma, JKPCC.

All the political leaders assured L-G of their cooperation in the COVID-19 containment efforts of the UT government.

L-G speaks on Oxygen Plants

He also informed that in the last six months, the capacity of medical oxygen in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased three times with most of the big COVID care government hospitals-- which have their own oxygen generation plants. Sinha also stated that 10 more such plants will be installed in a couple of weeks. Besides, the government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders

"Six months ago, medical facilities in J-K had only 17 oxygen generation plants and currently, the number has gone up to 44. 10 more such plants will be installed in coming weeks", the L-G said.

COVID Cases in Jammu & Kashmir

As per Health Ministry data, Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday reported 703 new COVID cases with 2,855 recoveries and 56 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 49,951 with 1,67,813 total recoveries and 2,782 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/GERALT/PIXABAY)