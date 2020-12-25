J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Backs New Land Laws; Tells Arnab 'locals Have No Problem With Them'

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on an exclusive edition of Nation Wants To Know, on the new land laws in the UT. After the Parliament on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, and ensuingly tweaked the land laws of Union territory of J&K allowing non-residents of the state to also purchase land, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah along with other opposition leaders had said that the Government of India is trying to sell J&K's land. On this the Lieutenant-Governor said that he sees this as a "big opportunity" for the people of the Union territory.

Manoj Sinha said, "I definitely that as a big challenge, but at the same time, I also view it as a good opportunity because now I am directly meeting the people of J&K and listening to their problems and concerns."

According to new land laws, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir. The rules also do not impose restrictions on the quantum of area for building a residence or a shop, as it exists in certain states including Himachal Pradesh. However, agricultural land can only be purchased by agriculturalists or people engaged in farm-related activities.

L-G Manoj Sinha backs new land laws

Supporting the new land laws, L-G Manoj Sinha while speaking to Arnab Goswami said that the laws which existed earlier were essentially defunct for the agrarian economy and they often contradicted each other. He added that with the new laws, the people of J&K will no longer require the government's permission to make their own decisions. Citing an example of apple orchards, the Lieutenant-Governor said, "Earlier the locals required government's permission to grow apple orchards and later if they want to cut the apple orchard, they again had to seek government's permission." He explained that according to new land laws, farmers can now plant a crop of their choice.

Pointing towards the land laws of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which favour the farmers, Sinha said that he wants J&K people to enjoy the same benefits as the rest of the country. He said, "according to new land laws, the agricultural land in J&K will no longer be given to a permanent resident who is not associated with agriculture. Now, 5 per cent of the land is occupied by the government and gone are the days when people could easily conquer government land using illegal tactics. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and me, nobody can make an attempt to conquer the government's land."

Asserting that he wants J&K people to have access to good hospitals and education institutions, the Lieutenant-Governor said that the Centre has already acquired 3,000-acres land and will soon acquire additional 3,000-acres land to establish industry in state. Sinha further said that after the development of the industries, the locals will have access to the best hospitals, education institutions, IT parks and so much more.

J&K's new land laws

In October 2020, the Centre notified that Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 will apply in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, enabling citizens of India to buy land in the newly-carved Union territory. The Act makes it mandatory for each state and Union Territory to set up its own real estate regulator and frame rules to govern the functioning of the regulator. The MHA also repealed 12 of 26 J&K's state laws including - The Jammu and Kashmir Alienation of Land Act, Jammu and Kashmir Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, Jammu and Kashmir Common Lands (Regulation) Act 1956, Jammu and Kashmir Consolidation of Holdings Act 1962, Jammu and Kashmir Right of Prior Purchase Act, Jammu and Kashmir Utilization of Lands Act.

Earlier on April 4, the Centre issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes 'children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections'. Since then, the Centre has included several more categories - which allowed over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates (DCs) to be issued till September 2020.

