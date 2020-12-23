J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Decries Gupkar Leaders' Controversial Remarks; Weighs In On Art 370

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took umbrage at the controversial remarks made by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC president Farooq Abdullah. Claiming that China had never accepted the nullification of Article 370, the Governor said Abdullah had tried to justify the neighbouring country's aggression along the LAC by citing the constitutional changes in the region. Moreover, the former J&K CM reportedly sought China's intervention to bring back Article 370.

On the other hand, Mufti categorically asserted that she won't raise the national flag until the restoration of J&K's special status. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during Nation Wants to Know, Sinha asserted that the law will take its own course. Mentioning that the country has certain expectations from the people who have served on constitutional posts, he urged them to watch their language.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha remarked, "Law will take its own course. And nobody has the right to insult the tricolour, insult the Constitution, or insult the nation. The law will definitely take its own course and there will be an outcome."

He added, "I want to tell two things. First, he (Abdullah) himself claimed a few days back that he never made such a statement. He now has to decide which statement of his is correct. Second, the nation has the expectation from at least those people who have taken an oath on the Constitution and have been on constitutional posts. They must watch their language. This is my suggestion. I believe people must do this."

'Parliament within its rights to abrogate Article 370'

Weighing in on the revocation of J&K's special status, Sinha contended that the Parliament had the right to deal with this issue. Citing that several leaders have already moved the Supreme Court in this regard, he requested them to await the verdict of the top court. Moreover, the J&K L-G hit out at Pakistan for seeking to disrupt the District Development Council polls. "I am aware that they made a lot of attempts to create problems in this election. But the vigilance of our forces thwarted any such efforts. And I can tell you that this election is a slap in the face of Pakistan and all those who are behind terror in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Commenting on the possibility of restoring Article 370, Sinha noted, "As far as Article 370 and 35A are concerned, the nation and the people of Jammu and Kashmir know that the Indian Parliament was within its rights to abrogate 370. And there is no other way than Parliament to reimpose them. Third, many of these people approached the SC and I feel that the people of the nation have faith in the SC and the judiciary. I suggest these people to wait, put forth their arguments before the SC and wait for the judgment of the SC."

