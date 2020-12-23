J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Hails High Turnout In DDC Polls; Says 'Non-biased Elections Held'

Expressing happiness at holding 'independent and unbiased' DDC polls, Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-general Manoj Sinha on Wednesday, said that the polling percentage is higher than double the last polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, he said that the Panchayat elections have allowed Kashmir to move from two-tier to three-tier systems. The 8-phase DDC polls' result was announced today where the BJP emerged as the single-largest party - winning 75 seats.

J&K L-G: 'Happy to have held peaceful elections'

"When the process started I said that to hold a peaceful election in an independent and unbiased manner is my responsibility. I am happy that violence-free fair elections have been held in the entire J&K, this may be the first such instance. The polling percentage is higher than double the last polls. 95% of the seats have been filled," he said.

He added, "It has been unfortunate that when Panchayati Raj was started in the nation, every state had a three-tier system except Jammu-Kashmir which had a two-tier system. After we amended and started the DDC polls, it will have members democratically elected by people, rather than MLAs who were members in the previous DDC boards. Even PAGD leaders have stated in some channels that the elections were held in an unbiased manner."

When asked about Mehbooba Mufti's claims that the polls were 'rigged', he said, "Whenever the Panchayat elections were held in the state with the political dispensation at the helm of the affairs, if you compare with these election numbers, I don't think anyone can match it."

Gupkar alliance wins maximum seats

The results for the J&K DDC elections were announced today - with the PAGD winning 110 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats.

The J&K administration held J&K's first-ever District Development Council polls in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, alleged that the coalition's poll candidates are being whisked away to 'secure locations' and confined to them, amid security concern. The coalition also alleged that while its candidates were not being allowed to campaign freely, BJP was allowed to do so.

