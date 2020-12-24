J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Lifts Lid On Detention Of Mehbooba & Abdullahs; Speaks To Arnab

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on an exclusive edition of Nation Wants To Know, on a range of subject staring the recently held District Development Council polls, the security situation in the valley, and also crucial questions about 4G internet services and detention of mainstream political leaders.

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were placed under house- arrest, communication links and Internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While Mehbooba Mufti was released from her detention after 14 months, Omar and Farooq were released after 8 months. When asked about political detentions in the valley, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said:

"They were detained under a public security act. Later, the Home Ministry's committee analysed that there is no danger to the peace and security of J&K because of them then it was decided to release them. I think there is no political detainment. People are saying whatever they want to, they are holding rallies and the fact that they are alleging all of these shows that they are not being detained or stopped. There is no detention."

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on the arrest of leaders ahead of DDC polls counting

Similarly, a day before the counting of votes in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, took into preventive custody at least 20 political leaders, including three senior PDP functionaries. PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the detention of her party leaders as "out and out Gunda Raj" and accused the BJP of planning to "manipulate" the results. Mufti said three senior leaders of the party -- Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Hussain and Naeem Akhtar - were "arbitrarily detained". On this, Lieutenant- Governor Manoj Sinha said,

"I will tell you, central agencies got information and then three people were arrested, but they have been kept respectfully. I think that till tomorrow it will clear what was the information that central probing agencies recieved."

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on 4G internet services

Citing the upcoming DDC polls, the Jammu-Kashmir administration restricted Internet in the valley at 2G speeds till 11 December. Maintaining that as 'intense political activity' been witnessed for upcoming polls with campaigning, the state government stated there has been a surge in terrorist activities in Ban Toll plaza, Nagrota, Jammu and Parimpora, Srinagar.

On this, Manoj Sinha said, "We have already restored services in two districts - Ganderbal and Udhampur. We have given an affidavit to Honourable Supreme Court and thus we are going to increase the number of districts soon. Hopefully in future 4G services will be allowed in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

