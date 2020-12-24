J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Says, 'DDC Polls Show Citizens Want New J&K Under PM's Leadership'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that the people of the region are keen to embrace progress and move on from the terrorism that gripped it. The leader stated that the performance of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party in the DDC polls, where it emerged as the single-largest party- winning 75 seats, was a testament to the fact that people trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the union territory. Sinha also reacted to the alleged statement of Farooq Abdullah on seeking the reinforcement of Article 370, and urged the former Chief Minister to maintain the dignity of language.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on citizens' expectations from BJP

In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, L-G Manoj Sinha was asked about the fear still being spread through guns, and how he sought to bring the societal democratic situation under control.

He replied, “The water has risen too much in Jhelum; this is an old saying and I believe people have moved on from it. In the past four months, there are 20 districts here, of which I visited 16 and spoke to the people. On the basis of that, I can tell you with responsibility that the people of Jammu & Kashmir want freedom from terrrorism. Under the leadership of PM Modi, they want to see a different Kashmir being made, and like other places of India, want progress, employment and hope for industries. That is the thought of the youths and Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards this direction. I think the elections have fully proved to be a testimony to this fact.”

On Farooq Abdullah’s statement on seeking to reinforce Article 370 with China’s help, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor replied, “The first and foremost point is that he said he had not made the statement; he has to decide which of his comments is true. My advice to someone who has taken an oath over the Constitution and held Constitutional positions will be to maintain the dignity of language. As far as Article 370 and 35 A is concerned, the people of the nation and Jammu and Kashmir know that the government was within its rights to perform its abrogation, and now there is no other way to bring it back except via the Constitution.”

“Secondly, many of them have also gone to the Supreme Court in this matter and I believe there is immense trust for people on the Supreme Court and the judiciary. I would suggest that people wait for the Supreme Court to make a decision in this regard,” he added.

Sinha also stated, “Thirdly, people have the freedom of political activity. One can express their dissent, opposition and criticise Manoj Sinha, but no voice against India will be tolerated and if that happens, there will definitely be strict action as per the Constitution and the law.”

