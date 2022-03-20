Jammu & Kashmir L-G's Advisor Farooq Khan Resigns; To Return To Politics

Farooq Khan, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha resigned from the post on Sunday evening. He was the only Advisor to J&K LG hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Khan has sent his resignation to Home Ministry after thorough discussion with various political leaders on his next move..

Speaking to Republic over the phone, Farooq Khan said, “Yes I have stepped down as advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor and will now be looking to active politics to make my contribution”. This move of Farooq Khan is seen aimed at upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Khan was holding Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Labour and Employment, Youth Services and Sports, ARl and Trainings, Cooperative, Election, Haj & Auqaf, Agriculture Production & Farmer’s Welfare and Horticulture portfolio.

With the resignation of Farooq Khan, J&K LG now has only one advisor - Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, former CRPF DG who holds the portfolio of Health & Medical Education, Jal Shakti, Roads & Buildings, Transport, Animal and Sheep Husbandary along with Security related matters.

Farooq Khan, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu and head of the Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy at Udhampur in 2013.

Soon after his retirement, he joined the Bharatiya Janta party in the year 2014 in the presence of the then BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi and was appointed the national secretary of the party in June 2015. He also served as the 32nd Administrator of Lakshadweep from September 2016 to July 2019. He was then appointed as Advisor to the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik and continued with the portfolio when GC Murmu took over as first Lieutenant Governor.

J&K L-G vows to make UT corruption, terror-free

The Jammu and Kashmir administration intends to make the union territory a developed society free of terror and corruption, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

In his address at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 636 newly recruited Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Subsidiary Training Centre here, Sinha lauded the role of the security forces for bravely facing various challenges, including infiltration attempts, and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border.