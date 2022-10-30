J&K LG Manoj Sinha Warns Oppn Leaders Over Provocative statements: 'We Are Keeping An Eye'

In a major hit back to terror sympathisers, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday, October 30, sent out a stringent warning to those trying to mislead the youth of the Union Territory. He also called out the 'selfish elements' who indirectly back terrorism and raise questions at the Indian armed forces. It is also important to note that the UT has been facing back-to-back targeted killings.

LG's remarks came in response to the controversial statements of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah who alleged that targeted killings are not going to stop in the valley whereas PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was left searching for answers as a hybrid terrorist was killed in an anti-terror operation.

Speaking at a public event, Sinha said, "Security forces are doing their duty but people need to come forward. The change is that people are speaking now against terror incidents. There are some selfish elements, they fear that if these common people are empowered what will happen to them. They give such statements to influence people, to act on directions on enemy people and to back those who have blood on their hands, you have to be careful."

"Time has come to end violence; terrorism is breathing its last and those providing oxygen to terrorism will be killed. Your future is safe in peace here. Some people here are trying to mislead youth to get success in their motives. You need to be careful. Some people are masters in misleading people and forces, they aren’t those who they look; there is a need to recognise these faces," he added.

'We are keeping an eye': Sinha warns Oppn leaders over provocative statements

Last week, Sinha warned those who are trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the valley. LG Sinha while addressing a public event said that the administration is keeping a close watch on the people who are trying to incite communal violence in the Union Territory and defending terrorists for the targeted killings of civilians because of their own self-interest. "We are keeping an eye on elements that are trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the valley. Some people are justifying the killings of innocent citizens because of their self-interest. If anybody jeopardises the integrity of the nation by their statements or acts then action will be taken against them under the purview of law," he added.