J&K LG Slams 'Darbar' Move Backers; Claims 'Huge Racket Wants To Continue Custom'

Hitting out at those backing J&K's bi-annual 'Darbar' move of shifting capitals, J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday, claimed that there was a huge racket that wanted this (Darbar Move) to continue. Citing economic constraints in continuing the move, Sinha said that the Darbar move would not be continued as per the whims of a few. The J&K administration ended the 149-year-old Darbar move in July, scrapping the biannual shifting of offices from Srinagar to Jammu in the winter.

Sinha: 'Huge racket wants to continue Darbar move'

"There is a general discussion that Darbar Move has ended and it will hit the economy of Jammu. Last year, when I came here during the Darbar Move, 200 trucks laden with files came from Srinagar to Jammu. How much time it took, I cannot answer. When a file is asked, it goes missing," he said.

He added, "There was a huge racket which wanted this (Darbar Move) to continue. The Jammu Office has been made fully functional and the Union Government and J&K Administration will do everything to take forward J&K’s economy. We won’t work on what some people wanted to, we will do everything for the common man and businessman. If some people are of the view that J&K will go as they want, it is their misunderstanding."

Questioning the move, CPI-M leader M Y Tarigami asked, "Wherefrom will the Raj Bhawan work? Where will Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), administrative secretaries and other senior officers remain seated? If they work digitally, wherefrom will they operate physically? If people have to meet any officer, where will they meet with him or her? There is no clarity on this issue". While Omar Abdullah has also slammed the govt for the mismanagement, he has previously admitted that the Durbar move is a waste of money.

J&K scraps Darbar move

In July, the J&K administration decided to scrap the biannual Darbar move, to save the economically deprived Jammu and Kashmir from further losses as its annual Darbar Move custom cost approximately Rs 19, 858 lakhs every year. Moreover, the administration has cancelled the allotment of residential accommodations of Darbar Move employees in Jammu and Srinagar. The employees have been given 21 days to vacate their accommodations.