J&K LG Snubs Farooq Abdullah's Pakistan Offer; Says MEA Capable To Decide On Such Matters

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Monday snubbed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's proposition to hold talks with Pakistan, saying that India had a Ministry of External Affairs to deliberate on such matters. Moreover, the J&K LG asserted that India was able enough to tackle its problems on its own.

"I don't want to comment on the statements of anyone. There is a Ministry of External Affairs in India which handles such issues and India is able enough to tackle its problems on its own," said Manoj Sinha.

Farooq Abdullah urges talks with Pakistan

Earlier in the day, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah urged for dialogue with Pakistan to end terrorism in the Union Territory saying that 'friendship' held the key to development in the region. "If we want to finish it (terrorism), we have to talk with our neighbor," Abdullah said. Moreover, he also urged India to adopt the same approach for Pakistan as it had done with China post the stand-off at the border.

Talking to media during a visit to a market in Jammu, the former CM quoted BJP stalwart Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words-- "you can change your friends but not your neighbours" and said that we either 'grow friendship and prosper or continue the enmity.'

"This is the reality of the day. I appeal to the government to adopt the same approach as they had with China over the standoff in Ladakh and started the withdrawal of its troops. The same is needed here to pull out J&K from this (terrorism)," he said.

The NC Chief's response came with regards to a question on the recent terror attack in Srinagar which left two policemen martyred. Visuals of the terror attack, which were captured on CCTV, recorded the brutal manner in which the terrorist opened fire at the policemen from a close range. Lashkar backed - 'The Resistance Front' had claimed the responsibility for the dastardly attack. The attack also came just days after the Krishna Dhaba firing which injured the 22-year-old owner of the popular restaurant.

